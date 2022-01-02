Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 464,338 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,338 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $52,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

DFAC stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.62. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.24.

