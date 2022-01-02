Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Energizer posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

ENR stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $36.14 and a 1-year high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Energizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Energizer by 34.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

