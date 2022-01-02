NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $82,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $45,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

