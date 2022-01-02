Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 96,532 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $59,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 70,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $54.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.