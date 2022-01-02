PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 66,823 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,823 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Nasdaq worth $62,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 523.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

