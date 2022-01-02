Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $71,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,641,000 after acquiring an additional 198,053 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 106,692 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,240 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $84.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

