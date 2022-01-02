PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 76,103 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,103 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $77,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $50.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

