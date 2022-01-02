Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

