Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Position Cut by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hexcel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.23 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.