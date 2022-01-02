Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 166,898 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06.

