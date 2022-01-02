Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $45.49 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $45,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.281 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

