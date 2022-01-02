Conning Inc. Cuts Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 51.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

