L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.70 and a one year high of $246.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

