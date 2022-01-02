The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

