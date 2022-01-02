Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $169.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

