Conning Inc. Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $282.14 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

