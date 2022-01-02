Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after acquiring an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 735,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $665.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $274.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

