Pendal Group Ltd Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.82.

WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.