Pendal Group Ltd Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $14,053,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

