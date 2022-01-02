Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Shares of SRC opened at $48.19 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.