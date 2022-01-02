Conning Inc. Has $268,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 50.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $591,533.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

