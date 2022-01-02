Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $602,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.84 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.