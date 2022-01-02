Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 46,229 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Devon Energy worth $97,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

