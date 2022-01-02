Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $218.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

