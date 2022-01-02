Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.24. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

