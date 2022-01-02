Xponance Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $182.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.08 and a beta of 1.31. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.