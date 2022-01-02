Xponance Inc. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $228.73 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

