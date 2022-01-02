Xponance Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $264.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 126.11 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.88.

In related news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.