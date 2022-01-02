Xponance Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $206.51 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.09 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

