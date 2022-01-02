Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

IVE stock opened at $156.63 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.25 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

