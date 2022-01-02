Xponance Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $208.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

