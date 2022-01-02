Lincoln National Corp Sells 284 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.27 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

