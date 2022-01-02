Lincoln National Corp Acquires 442 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $266.42 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.06.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

