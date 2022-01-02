Lincoln National Corp Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $293.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $275.91 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

