Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 13.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 44.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,198,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 367,370 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IVR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $866.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

