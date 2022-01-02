Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 5.37% of Independence Realty Trust worth $114,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,154,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,155,000 after purchasing an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,294,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,295 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

