Bbva USA Sells 406 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bbva USA trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $174.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

