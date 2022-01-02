Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Financial Analysis

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abiomed and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 19.28 $225.52 million $3.24 110.85 Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.06 $335.32 million $9.15 35.90

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Abiomed. Teleflex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Abiomed and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 Teleflex 0 1 9 0 2.90

Abiomed currently has a consensus price target of $363.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.28%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $431.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.27%. Given Teleflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Abiomed.

Risk and Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 15.32% 15.80% 14.12% Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of Abiomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Abiomed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

