Deutsche Bank AG Has $107.29 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.34% of Liberty Broadband worth $107,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

