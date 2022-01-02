Bbva USA Increases Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bbva USA grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 150.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Ciena were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

