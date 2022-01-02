Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,791,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,269,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.