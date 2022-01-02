Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.60).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Analyst Recommendations for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

