Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.60).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.71) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 225.50 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.60 ($4.18).

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

