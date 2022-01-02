Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Weber from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEBR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. Weber has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

