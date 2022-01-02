Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Position Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,035 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.94.

