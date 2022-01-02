Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after acquiring an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

