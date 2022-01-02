Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,399.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,341.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,302.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

