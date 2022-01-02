Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.