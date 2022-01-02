Capital Analysts LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

CCL stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

