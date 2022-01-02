LSV Asset Management Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,767 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.36.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.