Capital Analysts LLC Has $50,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.94 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.